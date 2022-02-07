Advertisement

City of Topeka announces new Chief of Prosecution

Kelly Trussell
Kelly Trussell(Wichers | City of Topeka)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kelly Trussell has been selected as the Chief of Prosecution for the City of Topeka.

Interim City Manager Bill Cochran announced Trussell’s appointment Monday.

“Trussell brings a wealth of litigation experience with her, and we are excited for her to join the Topeka team,” Cochran said.

In a news release, the city said Trussell received her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Benedictine College, and earned her Juris Doctor from Washburn School of Law in 2007. She has been practicing law for 14 years.

Trussell has served on boards for organizations including Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas, and Women Attorneys Association of Topeka. She’s also been an adjunct professor at Washburn Law for more than 10 years.

“I have been a proud Topeka citizen for 20 years and am very grateful for this opportunity to serve my local community. I am excited to work with the members of the prosecution department and look forward to my career with the City of Topeka,” Trussell said.

Trussell started Monday, Feb. 7. She will report to City Attorney Amanda Stanley.

