Advertisement

Boil Water Advisory issued for Lakeside Village

Boil water notice rescinded for Palestine
Boil water notice rescinded for Palestine(Pexels.com)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDHE has issued a boil water advisory for the Lakeside Village Improvement District in Jefferson Co.

KDHE says a line break has resulted in a loss of pressure, which could lead to contamination. The advisory remains in effect until tests come back showing the water is safe. Until then, residents in the affected area should take the following precautions:

  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

You can find more information about KDHE advisories here, or by calling 785-296-5514. Restaurants and other food establishments with questions should call 785-564-6767 or email kda.fsl@ks.gov.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the scene of the Quality Inn in Topeka on Sunday. February 6, 2022.
One person dead after officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn
Officer-involved shooting scene in Aggieville.
Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting after Aggieville homicide Saturday morning
11-year-old boy identified as suspect in RC McGraws fire
A 55-year-old man suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on US-75...
Man injured Sunday afternoon in US-75 highway crash in south Topeka
FILE
Junction City man, 13-year-old dead after 5-vehicle crash

Latest News

The BBB warns for romance scams
The BBB warns about romance scams as Valentine’s Day approaches
The BBB warns for romance scams
The BBB warns for romance scams
Authorities say an 11-year-old boy is suspected of starting a weekend fire at RC McGraws bar...
11-year-old boy identified as suspect in RC McGraws fire
One of the largest industries in Salina is expanding its business, which can bring more jobs to...
A Salina company expansion could bring benefits to Kansas
Geary County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected of child sex crimes Sunday afternoon...
Ceary Co. authorities arrest man on child sex crime counts