Boil Water Advisory issued for Lakeside Village

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDHE has issued a boil water advisory for the Lakeside Village Improvement District in Jefferson Co.

KDHE says a line break has resulted in a loss of pressure, which could lead to contamination. The advisory remains in effect until tests come back showing the water is safe. Until then, residents in the affected area should take the following precautions:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

You can find more information about KDHE advisories here, or by calling 785-296-5514. Restaurants and other food establishments with questions should call 785-564-6767 or email kda.fsl@ks.gov.

