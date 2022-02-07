Advertisement

Blind Tiger Brewery and the Topeka Zoo will continue with Sumatran Tiger partnership

11-month old, Kansa Raja is pictured in this photo. He was named (with permission of the Topeka Zoo) by a Blind Tiger Patron.
11-month old, Kansa Raja is pictured in this photo. He was named (with permission of the Topeka Zoo) by a Blind Tiger Patron. (Megan Burns)(Picture taken by Megan Burns)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant announces the renewal sponsorship with the Sumatran Tigers at the Topeka Zoo for 2022 on Monday.

Blind Tiger encourages you to buy a beer and save a tiger.

Every pint, half-pint, growler, or keg of Tiger Bite IPA sold at the brewery helps support the Sumatran tigers.

The program not only supports the care of the tigers at the Topeka Zoo but some of the money also ensures the conservation of the Sumatran tigers in the wild.

Jay Ives, owner of the Blind Tiger Brewery said, “We will keep coming through for the tigers with our sponsorship every month.  It is one of the most satisfying community support efforts that we are involved in.  The great staff at the Topeka Zoo does such a wonderful job taking care of these tigers and preserving the species.  We are proud to be a small part of that effort.”

Some of the money goes straight to Sumatra to employ a ranger who works to prevent poaching and to maintain the existing natural environment for the wild tigers.

Blind Tiger Beer is on tap at the Brewery at 37th and Kansas. The restaurant is open from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm Sunday through Thursday, and from 11:00 am to Midnight Friday and Saturday.

