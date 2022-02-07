Advertisement

4 people overdose, 2 fatally, at Omaha apartment

By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police say two of four people who apparently overdosed on drugs at an Omaha apartment over the weekend have died.

Police say first responders were called to Aksarben View Apartments on Sunday afternoon for a well-being check found two women dead and another woman and a man in dire condition who were taken to a hospital.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that one of the survivors told medical personnel that the group had ingested a powder they believed to be cocaine before the overdoses.

Police have not yet released the names of the women who died.

