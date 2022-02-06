Washburn Rural takes girls and boys Centennial League Titles
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural’s girls and boys wrestling squads took the Centennial League Championship. This marks back-to-back years the Junior Blues have won both the girls and boys Centennial League Titles.
All 12 girl grapplers that wrestled reached the podium for the Junior Blues. 5 different Junior Blues girls won their weight class.
On the boys side, 7 different Junior Blues won their weight class.
Below is a complete list of all the winners from each weight class. For a full look at the boys results, click here. For a full look at the girls results, click here.
|Boys Weight Class
|Winner
|School
|Girls Weight Class
|Winner
|School
|106
|Easton Broxterman
|Washburn Rural
|101
|Kristen Rezac
|Washburn Rural
|113
|Jonathan Morrison
|Washburn Rural
|109
|Evelin Geronimo
|Emporia
|120
|Henri McGivern
|Washburn Rural
|115
|Madison Murray
|Seaman
|126
|Jacob Tangpricha
|Washburn Rural
|120
|Addison Broxterman
|Washburn Rural
|132
|Brody Byrne
|Washburn Rural
|126
|Madelynn Griffin
|Emporia
|138
|Easton Taylor
|Manhattan
|132
|Alexis Fredrickson
|Washburn Rural
|145
|Xerarch Tungjaroenkul
|Emporia
|138
|Marilena Zuniga
|Topeka High
|152
|Tucker Brunner
|Manhattan
|143
|Laiken Clark
|Washburn Rural
|160
|Aidan Boline
|Washburn Rural
|155
|Sage Rosairo
|Manhattan
|170
|Deyton Mentzer
|Seaman
|170
|Ta’Ani Rhoten
|Washburn Rural
|182
|Austin Fager
|Washburn Rural
|191
|Celeste Gonzalez
|Highland Park
|195
|Jaxson Thomas
|Seaman
|235
|Tristyn Johnson
|Topeka West
|220
|Talique Houston
|Manhattan
|285
|Morgan Dean
|Highland Park
Team Results:
|Boys
|Points
|Girls
|Points
|1. Washburn Rural
|202.5
|1. Washburn Rural
|190.0
|2. Manhattan
|174.5
|2. Emporia
|149.0
|3. Emporia
|154.0
|3. Seaman
|117.5
|4. Seaman
|140.0
|4. Topeka High
|51.0
|5. Topeka High
|53.0
|5. Manhattan
|43.0
|6. Topeka West
|51.0
|6. Highland Park
|36.0
|7. Junction City
|49.0
|7. Topeka West
|23.0
|8. Hayden
|42.0
|8. Junction City
|21.0
|9. Highland Park
|30.5
|9. Hayden
|0
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.