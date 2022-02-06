Advertisement

Washburn Rural takes girls and boys Centennial League Titles

Washburn Rurals boys wrestling squad celebrates after winning the Centennial League Title on...
Washburn Rurals boys wrestling squad celebrates after winning the Centennial League Title on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural’s girls and boys wrestling squads took the Centennial League Championship. This marks back-to-back years the Junior Blues have won both the girls and boys Centennial League Titles.

All 12 girl grapplers that wrestled reached the podium for the Junior Blues. 5 different Junior Blues girls won their weight class.

On the boys side, 7 different Junior Blues won their weight class.

Below is a complete list of all the winners from each weight class. For a full look at the boys results, click here. For a full look at the girls results, click here.

Boys Weight ClassWinnerSchoolGirls Weight ClassWinnerSchool
106Easton BroxtermanWashburn Rural101Kristen RezacWashburn Rural
113Jonathan MorrisonWashburn Rural109Evelin GeronimoEmporia
120Henri McGivernWashburn Rural115Madison MurraySeaman
126Jacob TangprichaWashburn Rural120Addison BroxtermanWashburn Rural
132Brody ByrneWashburn Rural126Madelynn GriffinEmporia
138Easton TaylorManhattan132Alexis FredricksonWashburn Rural
145Xerarch TungjaroenkulEmporia138Marilena ZunigaTopeka High
152Tucker BrunnerManhattan143Laiken ClarkWashburn Rural
160Aidan BolineWashburn Rural155Sage RosairoManhattan
170Deyton MentzerSeaman170Ta’Ani RhotenWashburn Rural
182Austin FagerWashburn Rural191Celeste GonzalezHighland Park
195Jaxson ThomasSeaman235Tristyn JohnsonTopeka West
220Talique HoustonManhattan
285Morgan DeanHighland Park

Team Results:

BoysPointsGirlsPoints
1. Washburn Rural202.51. Washburn Rural190.0
2. Manhattan174.52. Emporia149.0
3. Emporia154.03. Seaman117.5
4. Seaman140.04. Topeka High51.0
5. Topeka High53.05. Manhattan43.0
6. Topeka West51.06. Highland Park36.0
7. Junction City49.07. Topeka West23.0
8. Hayden42.08. Junction City21.0
9. Highland Park30.59. Hayden0

