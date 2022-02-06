Washburn Rural takes girls and boys Centennial League Titles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural’s girls and boys wrestling squads took the Centennial League Championship. This marks back-to-back years the Junior Blues have won both the girls and boys Centennial League Titles.

All 12 girl grapplers that wrestled reached the podium for the Junior Blues. 5 different Junior Blues girls won their weight class.

O YA WOO LEAGUE CHAMPY CHAMPS WOO x2

All 12 Rural girls made the podium today. I couldn’t be more proud to be their coach. Love this crew. Woo.

❤️ 🍌 🚂 🍌 🚂 🍌 ❤️ @matbossapp pic.twitter.com/vb2KsgjeEW — Washburn Rural Women's Wrestling (@TeamTopHat1) February 5, 2022

On the boys side, 7 different Junior Blues won their weight class.

Below is a complete list of all the winners from each weight class. For a full look at the boys results, click here. For a full look at the girls results, click here.

Boys Weight Class Winner School Girls Weight Class Winner School 106 Easton Broxterman Washburn Rural 101 Kristen Rezac Washburn Rural 113 Jonathan Morrison Washburn Rural 109 Evelin Geronimo Emporia 120 Henri McGivern Washburn Rural 115 Madison Murray Seaman 126 Jacob Tangpricha Washburn Rural 120 Addison Broxterman Washburn Rural 132 Brody Byrne Washburn Rural 126 Madelynn Griffin Emporia 138 Easton Taylor Manhattan 132 Alexis Fredrickson Washburn Rural 145 Xerarch Tungjaroenkul Emporia 138 Marilena Zuniga Topeka High 152 Tucker Brunner Manhattan 143 Laiken Clark Washburn Rural 160 Aidan Boline Washburn Rural 155 Sage Rosairo Manhattan 170 Deyton Mentzer Seaman 170 Ta’Ani Rhoten Washburn Rural 182 Austin Fager Washburn Rural 191 Celeste Gonzalez Highland Park 195 Jaxson Thomas Seaman 235 Tristyn Johnson Topeka West 220 Talique Houston Manhattan 285 Morgan Dean Highland Park

Team Results:

Boys Points Girls Points 1. Washburn Rural 202.5 1. Washburn Rural 190.0 2. Manhattan 174.5 2. Emporia 149.0 3. Emporia 154.0 3. Seaman 117.5 4. Seaman 140.0 4. Topeka High 51.0 5. Topeka High 53.0 5. Manhattan 43.0 6. Topeka West 51.0 6. Highland Park 36.0 7. Junction City 49.0 7. Topeka West 23.0 8. Hayden 42.0 8. Junction City 21.0 9. Highland Park 30.5 9. Hayden 0

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.