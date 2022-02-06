Sunday night forecast: Clouds clear out and the Sun shines Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We made it to the 50s today! Although a cold front came through this morning, we still turned out a little warmer than yesterday. Tonight winds will be calm and skies will become clear once again in preparation for Monday... another quite and warm day.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 20s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

This is probably the best 8-day forecast we’ve seen in a long time. No big temperature swings. Plenty of Sun. 50s and a few 60s for afternoon highs. The only downside is that we are not expecting any precipitation chances for the next 8 days, perhaps even longer. This means that although the weather may feel great outside this week, extra caution will be needed if burning even when the winds are slow. A fire will easily be able to spread in this type of environment.

We are tracking a few weak boundaries to move through however. We had our first one today and we will have another similar front move through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures Tuesday will still climb to 60º or warmer in some parts with mid 50s expected for Wednesday. We may see additional cloud cover with this boundary, but that is all.

A stronger cold front looks to move past next weekend, but temperatures will still be above normal being in the mid to low 40s Saturday before reaching 50 again by Sunday.

Enjoy the very nice stretch of warmer weather for this week.

