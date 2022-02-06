Advertisement

Sunday forecast: Breezy north winds and sunny

Dry cold front this morning does little to change our weather
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front this morning will blow through Northeast Kansas bringing breezy north winds through the day but having little impact on our weather. Today will be near identical to yesterday except for the wind direction.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds becoming N at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 20s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures make a sturdy rebound to the 50s on Monday afternoon with sunny skies and winds out of the southwest again at 5 to 10 mph. Monday night stays above normal with lows near 30º. We continue to warm up on Tuesday with many places likely reaching 60º in the afternoon. Winds will continue to be from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Another weak boundary moves through Tuesday afternoon and again won’t do much to our weather for the following days. We will still be in the 50s on Wednesday although there will be increased cloud cover. We stay in the upper 20s Wednesday night and will be near 50º Thursday. Looking at next weekend, there is a better chance of cooling down closer to our normal with a stronger cold front either Saturday or Sunday. Unfortunately, the ways things look right now we will be staying dry through the next week.

Very nice weather days this week
Very nice weather days this week(WIBW)

Taking Action:

  1. Enjoy the very nice stretch of warmer weather for this week.

