Pack nets 20 in K-State 75-63 win over TCU

Kansas State guard Nijel Pack (24) leaps through TCU defenders to score during the first half...
Kansas State guard Nijel Pack (24) leaps through TCU defenders to score during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)(Emil Lippe | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State led nearly wire-to-wire in 75-63 win over TCU. Nijel Pack led all scorers with 20 points.

Around the 2 minute mark, Kansas State took a lead and never surrendered it for the remainder of the contest.

Four different Wildcats scored in double-digits. Mark Smith put up a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Markquis Nowell scored 14 points. Mike McGuirl logged 13 points.

Kansas State (12-10, 4-6 Big 12) hosts No. 8 Baylor on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

