Pack nets 20 in K-State 75-63 win over TCU

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State led nearly wire-to-wire in 75-63 win over TCU. Nijel Pack led all scorers with 20 points.

Around the 2 minute mark, Kansas State took a lead and never surrendered it for the remainder of the contest.

Four different Wildcats scored in double-digits. Mark Smith put up a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Markquis Nowell scored 14 points. Mike McGuirl logged 13 points.

Kansas State (12-10, 4-6 Big 12) hosts No. 8 Baylor on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m.

