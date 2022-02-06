One person dead after officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Topeka Quality Inn.

In a release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the hotel at 1240 SW Wanamaker Road around 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

Two deputies were at the scene making a felony arrest of a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit that happened Friday, Feb. 4th. An officer-involved shooting occurred and one male subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured and the incident is currently under investigation.

