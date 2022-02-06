Multi-family Home Catches Fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1228 S.W. Jackson St., Topeka, KS, just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 5th.

When fire crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the two and a half-story, wood frame, multi-family, home. Firefighters were able to keep the fire confined to the building.

No one was found inside at the time of the blaze.

An investigation found the cause of the fire to be undetermined, and pending further investigation.

The blaze caused about $4,000 in damages.

