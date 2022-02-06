Monster Truck Nitro Tour wows Topeka crowds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The sound of roaring engines and the scent of burning rubber filled the Stormont Vail Events Center Saturday.

Four monster trucks, each weighing over ten-thousand pounds, took over the Stormont Vail Events Center for the Monster Truck Nitro Tour.

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour has been all over the world.

“We’ve been to Russia, China, Turkey, Mexico, two years ago we sold out Aloha Stadium which was the first time monster trucks have been in Hawaii,” said announcer Brett Matthews. “We love markets like Topeka, we love doing things in a more intimate setting instead of a big stadium of football field.”

Brett Mathews says interest in the sport is growing because its an activity that anyone can get into.

“Monster trucks are the fastest growing motorsport activity in the world right now and for me it is about getting all of those demographics,” said Matthews. We have a female driver, so the ladies like to get excited about seeing one of the women behind the steering wheel and especially when she’s winning.”

He says venues like the Stormont Vail Events Center allows monster truck enthusiasts to get more up- close to all the action.

“I think the great thing about is that we’re bringing that close-knit family attitude of what we’re trying to do for the fans.”

