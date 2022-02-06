Local organization helps serve the Montara community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Be Filled of South Topeka is serving the needs of the Montara community.

“Montara is complete without resources there are no grocery stores, no filling stations, no laundry mats no services of any kind, in Montara, there is no public transportation. So, the people that live out here are just kind of stuck and if they have needs there’s no one to meet them until now,” said Assistant Director, Nell Ritchey.

The organization has created a closet filled with clothes and shoes that are available for free, as well as toiletries and food items.

Be Filled of South Topeka has opened its doors to the community, creating a painless process to make receiving resources quick and easy.

“They just fill out some paperwork to let us know how many are in their family and then they get to come through as we pick their groceries for them. They can go into the other room to do some shopping for some clothes. Shoes and bedding and when they are done they can grab some bread and snacks on the way out,” said Executive Director, Brandi Brown.

They have received donations from the community, the Topeka Rescue Mission, and other local churches, which brought lots of smiles to those in need.

“It’s honestly the best part of doing all of this is the kids and even the adults are leaving with a smile on their face and feeling blessed and knowing that they just got a little bit of help and treats like the toys, something to make them happy, something they not have had before they walked in,” said Brown.

Ritchey says the staff was all volunteers and they contribute greatly to the event’s success.

