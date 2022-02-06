KSU students react to 2nd shooting in Aggieville in under 2 months

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The overnight shooting in Aggieville is the second shooting in the Manhattan business district within the last two months.

Now, Kansas State University students are rethinking their weekend plans.

There was a previous shooting at Tate’s bar in Aggieville in December -- injuring two 24-year-old males, the suspect in that case was also from Fort Riley.

The gunshot victim in the December shooting was a K-State football player.

Some Kansas State students say the recent shootings may change their decisions to stay out late.

“It’s supposed to be a fun college town but then you have shootings happening more often than they should and so, is it worth coming out here to have a few drinks and have some fun and risk possibly getting shot? I don’t know.” Kansas State University student, Rocky Moore says.

“It definitely makes you kind of think, definitely, how long you should be staying out? Are you really...if you really want to come out.” Kansas State University student, Will Strout says.

Kansas State University announced on Facebook -- students are encouraged to contact counseling and psychological services at 785-532-6927 or the office of student life at 785-532-6432.

