Advertisement

Cause of structure fire at RC McGraws under investigation

(monkey Business images)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sunday morning structure fire at RC McGraws bar and grill is under investigation.

The Manhattan Fire Department (MFD) said crews were dispatched to the bar at 2317 Tuttle Creek Boulevard around 11:30 Sunday morning for a report of a structure fire.

According to Manhattan Fire officials crews found a small fire that had been partially extinguished upon arrival. 

The remaining fire was extinguished within five minutes and all incoming crews were downgraded to non-emergent to help with checking for extension and to assist with ventilating the structure. 

The building is a single-story bar and grill that was occupied at the time of the fire. 

MFD said there were no injuries and everyone evacuated safely. Fire loss is estimated at $5,000 to the structure and $7,000 to the contents.

Officials said the building’s owner is listed as RLD Properties LLC of Summerfield, Kansas. 

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting scene in Aggieville.
Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting after Aggieville homicide Saturday morning
FILE
Junction City man, 13-year-old dead after 5-vehicle crash
Emporia man crashes on Turnpike after choking on drink, blacking out
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
COMPETES Act passes U.S. House despite outcry from Kansas Republicans
Austin Jacob Wiles
Basehor man pleads ‘no contest’ after being charged for touching two 12-year-old girls

Latest News

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1228 S.W. Jackson St., Topeka, KS, just...
Multi-family Home Catches Fire
History fanatics from all over Kansas gathered again this year at the Ramada Inn for the Kansas...
Muzzleloaders on display at 35th annual Muzzleloading Association convention
Officers were called to the scene of the Quality Inn in Topeka on Sunday. February 6, 2022.
One person dead after officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn
Washburn Rural wins boys and girls Centennial League Wrestling Titles