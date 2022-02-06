Cause of structure fire at RC McGraws under investigation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sunday morning structure fire at RC McGraws bar and grill is under investigation.

The Manhattan Fire Department (MFD) said crews were dispatched to the bar at 2317 Tuttle Creek Boulevard around 11:30 Sunday morning for a report of a structure fire.

According to Manhattan Fire officials crews found a small fire that had been partially extinguished upon arrival.

The remaining fire was extinguished within five minutes and all incoming crews were downgraded to non-emergent to help with checking for extension and to assist with ventilating the structure.

The building is a single-story bar and grill that was occupied at the time of the fire.

MFD said there were no injuries and everyone evacuated safely. Fire loss is estimated at $5,000 to the structure and $7,000 to the contents.

Officials said the building’s owner is listed as RLD Properties LLC of Summerfield, Kansas.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.