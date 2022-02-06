Advertisement

Ayoka Lee scores 31, K-State beats Texas Tech 82-75

Ayoka Lee scores 31 points as the Kansas State women's basketball team beats Texas Tech 82-75...
Ayoka Lee scores 31 points as the Kansas State women's basketball team beats Texas Tech 82-75 on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.(Kansas State Athletics)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ayoka Lee put up 31 points to lead No. 25 Kansas State to an 82-75 win over Texas Tech.

The Wildcats maintained a stronghold on the lead, only surrendering it once.

Four different ‘Cats scored in double-digits. Jaelyn Glenn scored 16 points, Brylee Glenn logged 14 points and Serena Sundell put up 12 points.

Also in this contest, Lee crossed the 1,500 career point mark. She became the 13th player in program history to cross that career scoring mark.

Kansas State (17-6, 7-4) hits the road next to play No. 9 Baylor on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m.

