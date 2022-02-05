University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Meniscus Injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Knee injuries are common for athletes and can lead to a long path to recovery. Even elderly individuals deal with the same injuries. In this weeks University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week, we look at meniscus tears and how to identify if you need help.

“A meniscus can tear in a couple of different ways,” Lindsey Winterscheidt, a Physician Assistant with Orthopedics, said. “It can be traumatic, meaning there’s been an event where somebody’s had an injury or it can be more of a degenerative type tear and usually if that’s the case, it’s kind of in a little bit older, middle-aged to older population.”

“If it’s an athlete, usually it’s a pretty significant twisting injury that will cause this. If it’s a middle-aged to elderly patient, it doesn’t have to be an injury. A lot of times that patient may have some arthritis that’s preexisting. And so something as small as squatting down to pick something off of the floor or getting up out of a chair might cause a tear. I would say we see both and we see both pretty frequently.”

“An acute injury in an athlete, obviously you have your R.I.C.E, Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation. If you have this swelling, maybe a period of activity modification, anti-inflammatories, also to help with swelling control. If it persists or if it’s significant to where you aren’t able to weight on it, it’s never a bad idea to come in and get it checked out.”

A meniscus tear surgery typically involves three to six months of rehab before returning to play.

