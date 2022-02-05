Advertisement

TFD contains Central Topeka house fire

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Dept. says they got a call for a structure fire just after 8 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Western Ave.. Crews found a fully-involved house fire upon arrival, but had it contained by the time 13 NEWS reached the scene. They say the fire is out, and investigators are on scene.

