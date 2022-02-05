TFD contains Central Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Dept. says they got a call for a structure fire just after 8 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Western Ave.. Crews found a fully-involved house fire upon arrival, but had it contained by the time 13 NEWS reached the scene. They say the fire is out, and investigators are on scene.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.