Advertisement

Shawnee Co. sends proposal to city for Kansas River Levee Trail

Kansas River
Kansas River(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners this week approved a proposal to work with the city on a new trail.

The commission agreed on a contract proposal that would work out an effort with the city to build a trail on top of the levee along the Kansas River. That contract will be presented to the City Council in the future.

The trail would run from Topeka Blvd. to the weir next to the city’s water treatment plant.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zeus (top left), Ranger (top center), Bleu (top right), Drako (bottom left)
Mysterious dog deaths leave a Kansas community terrified
University of Kansas (KU)
KU student found dead in dorm
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for two suspects after an armed home invasion...
Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for two suspects after armed home invasion in the presence of children
Topeka Public Schools approves mental health day for students, staff
Topeka USD 501 canceled class Thursday but notified parents at 3 in the morning.
USD 501 explains 3 a.m. phone call to parents.

Latest News

Crews extinguish a semi-truck that caught fire on westbound I-70 west of Lawrence on Feb. 4,...
Big-rig fire halts traffic along I-70 west of Lawrence
A big rig caught fire Friday morning, which slowed traffic on the turnpike.
Accident on I-70 slowed turnpike traffic
A big rig caught fire Friday morning, which slowed traffic on the turnpike.
Accident on I-70 slowed turnpike traffic
Local flower shop prepares for Valentine's Day
Florist are seeing shortages in the flower industry in time for Valentine’s Day