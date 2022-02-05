Shawnee Co. sends proposal to city for Kansas River Levee Trail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners this week approved a proposal to work with the city on a new trail.

The commission agreed on a contract proposal that would work out an effort with the city to build a trail on top of the levee along the Kansas River. That contract will be presented to the City Council in the future.

The trail would run from Topeka Blvd. to the weir next to the city’s water treatment plant.

