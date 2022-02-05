Saturday night forecast: Nice weekend weather continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was definitely windy, but it was much warmer. A lot of snow melted today with the warm weather and sunny skies. We’ll try to get rid of all the snow by the end of the weekend as our stretch of nice weather continues into next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 20s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

The weak front tomorrow morning will change winds to be out of the north at 10 to 15 mph, but our temperatures should stay stable in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. We warm to 50 by Monday and then to near 60 on Tuesday! Overnight temperatures will also be going up some being in the mid to upper 20s.

Although we may cool down a little by Wednesday with another weak cold front, we are still going to be above average with highs in the mid 50s Wednesday and near 50 on Thursday. Cloud cover will increase a bit on those days too with skies being partly cloudy.

The recent snowfall was a dry, powdery snow but we will take all the moisture we can get. We will stay dry for this 8-day period.

A very mild (NICE!) weather pattern setting up (WIBW)

