Saturday forecast: Warmer and windy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be nice although windy with nicer and warmer weather continuing through the start of next week so enjoy this weekend. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph from the southwest today so in areas that did not see as much snow like North Central Kansas, there is an elevated fire danger for this afternoon.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the 40s (near 50 in North Central Kansas). Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 20s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

A weak cold front moves through tomorrow afternoon and will change our winds to be form the north at 10 to 15 mph but won’t really change our air temperatures for Monday. Monday will be near identical to Sunday with temperatures again reaching the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Winds return from the southwest Monday afternoon aiding in a warm up on Tuesday.

Monday night might briefly drop below 30 degrees before warming quickly to the mid to upper 50s Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph under sunny skies so Tuesday is lining up to be a great day. Another weak boundary on Tuesday night will create some cloud cover on Wednesday and cool us down slightly, but still staying nice in the low 50s and upper 40s by the end of this coming week.

The recent snowfall was a dry, powdery snow but we will take all the moisture we can get. We will stay dry for this 8-day period.

A warmer and drier 8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Use caution on the roads, slick conditions are still possible especially in parking lots, side streets, lesser traveled roads. This is especially true as temperatures get back above freezing this afternoon where any snow melt will refreeze tonight. Bitterly cold this morning, limit outdoor exposure. While Saturday morning will be cold as well, wind chills will likely stay in the single digits above zero instead of below zero like the last couple mornings.

