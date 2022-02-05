RCPD interim director disinterested in permanent role

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS sat down with the Riley Co. Police Department interim director to ask him a couple of questions about possible changes and his job.

For interim director Kurt Moldrup, it is his second time to temporarily be at the helm of the police department.

Moldrup held the position once before ahead of the hiring of now retired director Dennis Butler.

Moldrup has risen through the ranks since being hired, right out of K-State, in 1985. He most recently served as Butler’s second in command.

Now, he is tasked with leading the department, possibly, for the next 8 to 10 months.

Moldrup appeared on 13 NEWS Friday morning and was asked if he wants the job permanently.

“At this time no. I have made it pretty clear to the law board that I do not intend to,” said Moldrup. “I’ll be happy to serve whoever they choose as their assistant director if they like, but I think I’ll let someone who maybe wants to be a much longer tenured person take over.”

Moldrup says he will not make any significant changes but will instead continue focusing on three key areas.

“Recruitment, retention, and probably just as important, resiliency...really need to work on creating a resilient workforce, and the employees that are here, not wearing down, due to our low numbers and causing the bleeding to become even worse,” said Moldrup.

Kurt Moldrup is used to leading the force both at work and at home. The married father of 11 children worked many overnight shifts to help home school his children.

Moldrup has worked in patrol, investigations, supervised narcotics and worked as a crisis negotiator.

