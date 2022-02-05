Advertisement

One person is dead after overnight shooting in Aggieville, another in custody

Crime scene graphic
Crime scene graphic(Associated Press)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police said one person is dead after a shooting in an early morning shooting in Aggieville.

A spokesperson for the Riley County Police Dept. said the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Manhattan. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

They said a second person is in custody at a local hospital as of 6:30 a.m.

RCPD wants people to avoid the area as this is an active investigation and they said there is not believed to be any danger to the public at this time. Multiple officers are still on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Kansas (KU)
KU student found dead in dorm
Topeka Public Schools approves mental health day for students, staff
Austin Jacob Wiles
Basehor man pleads ‘no contest’ after being charged for touching two 12-year-old girls
Anthony Roberts, Jr. listens as attorneys make closing arguments during his trial June 24,...
Kansas Supreme Court upholds conviction in triple killing
Zeus (top left), Ranger (top center), Bleu (top right), Drako (bottom left)
Mysterious dog deaths leave a Kansas community terrified

Latest News

Lindsey Winterscheidt, a physician assistant with orthopedics, demonstrates what the knee joint...
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Meniscus Injuries
Lindsey Winterscheidt, a physician assistant with orthopedics, demonstrates what the knee joint...
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Meniscus Injuries
KPZ Emporia vs Topeka High
KPZ (G): Emporia 36, Topeka High 65
Central Topeka house fire
TFD contains Central Topeka house fire