One person is dead after overnight shooting in Aggieville, another in custody

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police said one person is dead after a shooting in an early morning shooting in Aggieville.

A spokesperson for the Riley County Police Dept. said the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Manhattan. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

They said a second person is in custody at a local hospital as of 6:30 a.m.

RCPD wants people to avoid the area as this is an active investigation and they said there is not believed to be any danger to the public at this time. Multiple officers are still on the scene.

