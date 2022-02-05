No. 10 Kansas blows out No. 8 Baylor 83-59 in statement victory

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - 10th-ranked Kansas absolutely dominated 8th-ranked Baylor at home, beating the Bears 83-59.

Baylor scored the first bucket, but Kansas quickly reclaimed the lead two minutes into the game and never took their foot off the gas pedal. KU went on a 12-0 run after the Bears first bucket.

Christian Braun - A guy you want on your team pic.twitter.com/pwvBNa4bkJ — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) February 5, 2022

The first half was dominated by highlights of the Jayhawks. KU led 39-21 at the half. That was the fewest number of points the Bears had scored all season in a singular half. It was the second time in the past three seasons that Baylor had trailed by double-digits at halftime.

The second half was an even more dominant showing by Kansas. The lead ballooned in favor of the Jayhawks. At one point, KU led by 34 points.

KU’s starting lineup had an all-around elite performance in the victory. Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji led the way with 18 points each. Braun hauled in 10 rebounds to log the double-double. Agbaji nearly had a double-double after bringing in 9 rebounds.

Jalen Wilson scored 15 points and brought in 7 rebounds. He also logged one of the best assists of the season.

This pass by Jalen Wilson was wild 🤯#KUbball pic.twitter.com/uVajRXpWt4 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) February 5, 2022

Kansas (19-3, 8-1 Big 12) will hit the road next to play No. 23 Texas on Monday, Feb. 7 at 8:00 p.m. The game is scheduled to be shown on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.