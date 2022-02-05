Muzzleloaders on display at 35th annual Muzzleloading Association convention

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - History fanatics from all over Kansas gathered again this year at the Ramada Inn for the Kansas Muzzleloading Association annual convention.

From pilgrims to buffalo hunters. The muzzleloader has been used for generations.

“From the people coming on the wagon trains to mountain men to the French and Indian War, and our own war of independence in 1776.”

Mike Adams has been using them for the last 50 years.

“There’s just something about taking a firearm that your great, great grandfather might have been able to use and go out. Like for me, it’s putting meat on the table,” he said.

The Kansas Muzzleloading Association’s 35th Annual Convention and General Meeting allow fanatics, and new learners, to learn more about how the gun works and what it’s been used for in the past.

It also gives people the chance to buy guns, knives, furs, and clothing in their open trade room. They also have seminars and guest speakers.

“The gals find out how fun these are to shoot but they ask me where can I get one and none of the stores carry the low-cost ones and so I thought I’d try to become part of the solution and try to get ahold of some low-cost ones that are fun to shoot and affordable, and safe to shoot,” said Douglas Nulik.

The old-school weapon has flexibility.

“I’ve had a 13-year-old shooting a 50-year-old caliber muzzleloader comfortably just by decreasing the amount of powder. Since you’re not dealing with a fixed cartridge you can tailor the load very easily to what you’re doing. You can go from, like I said, a nice comfortable load for a 13-year-old up to something that can kill a bull-elk,” said Nulik.

Adams said they are looking to grow the next generation.

“Our aim is just to be a clearinghouse for living history educators, for people who make the items - the craftsmen like that - to give them a place to sell and generally just to keep the muzzleloading history alive,” said Adams.

Sunday’s events open with the trade room in the regency ballroom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The convention ends at 2 p.m. Sunday.

