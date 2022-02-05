Moran questions DHS Secretary about taxpayer-funded trips for undocumented immigrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After reports of undocumented immigrants being flown by DHS surfaced, Senator Jerry Moran joined a group to question the DHS Secretary on why taxpayer dollars are funding the trips.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and his colleagues questioned Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the movement of undocumented immigrants from the border to be released into American communities.

Moran said recent reports indicate U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has released large numbers of single adult undocumented immigrants into local communities. After they were processed en masse at makeshift border facilities, he said the immigrants are loaded onto planes and shuttled across the country to be released.

“In light of the public reporting around ‘midnight flights’ of illegal immigrants, we request a full accounting of your Department’s activities so that we can understand the scope of this challenge,” wrote the senators. “We are concerned that the use of these midnight flights by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is intended to obfuscate the Administration’s failure to secure our borders and protect hardworking, law-abiding Americans.”

The senators said they were deeply troubled to see, at a time when millions are struggling with inflation, their taxpayer dollars being used to transport undocumented immigrants. They said the move contradicts guidance issued in September 2021, when DHS stated a ‘noncitizen who poses a current threat to public safety, typically because of serious criminal conduct, is a priority for apprehension and removal.’

“We are alarmed by the reports of mass release of criminal illegal immigrants into our communities under the cover of darkness. The American people deserve answers to why their taxpayer dollars are being used to fly illegal immigrants across the country to be released into our backyards. Public safety and national security are on the line,” the senators concluded.

The letter was also signed by U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Boozman (R-Ark.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.).

