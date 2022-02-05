Man accused of 2019 robbery to face trial for murder of victim following witness statement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says John Clayton Riley II has been bound over for trial not only for robbery charges but for homicide charges as well.

On Dec. 31, 2019, Kagay said law enforcement officials were called to 2908 SW 31st Ct. with reports of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they said they met a maintenance worker for the apartment complex, Palmer Thomspon, who reported he had just been robbed by a man with a large bowie knife.

Items taken from Thompson included the keys to his home.

When Thompson arrived home later that day, he realized there were items missing from inside his home at 302 NE Sprice.

Kagay said the resulting investigation led to Riley’s charges of Aggravated Robbery and Burglary to a Dwelling.

On March 4, 2020, Kagay said there was a preliminary hearing for the robbery and Thompson had been called to testify. At the end of the hearing, he said the court found probable cause of the felonies and the case was bound over for trial.

Riley was eventually able to post bond and was released from custody following the robbery.

Months later, on Sept. 26, 2021, as the case was awaiting a trial date, Kagay said emergency crews were called to extinguish a fire at Thompson’s address.

Emergency workers were able to extinguish the fire and eventually found deceased Palmer Thompson in the home.

Kagay said the investigation that resulted from the fire found it had been intentionally set, that Thompson had been shot in his bed and that Riley had used Thompson’s identity to get access to his financial accounts.

Riley was arrested for the fire on Sept. 29 and Kagay requested additional charges related to homicide be added and that his bond be set at $1 million.

At the end of a preliminary hearing on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, Kagay said the Court approved the additional charges and found probable cause for additional felonies.

Riley’s total list of charges is as follows:

Aggravated Robbery (Level 3 Felony)

Burglary to a Dwelling (Level 7 Felony)

Murder in the First Degree, with Premeditation (Off-Grid Felony)

Murder in the First Degree, Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony (Off-Grid Felony)

Arson (Level 6 Felony)

Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness (Level 6 Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felony (Level 8 Felony)

two counts of Identity Theft (Level 8 Felonies)

Riley remains in custody as he awaits the start of his jury trial on Dec. 5, 2022.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation into the case. Anyone with related information should report it to law enforcement immediately.

