Junction City man, 13-year-old dead after 5-vehicle crash

RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people died in an accident just after 4 p.m. on Friday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford Mustang that was driven by Matthew H. Monroe, 17, of Nickerson, was southbound on Kansas 14, three miles south of Nickerson.

When traffic was slowing down, the Ford rear-ended a 2002 Mitsubishi Galant driven by Alexander K. Dennis, 30, of Junction City. The impact forced the Mitsubishi to enter into the northbound lanes.

A northbound 2006 Peterbilt semi driven by Clarence R. Messick, 60, of Saint John, struck the Mitsubishi. The Mitsubishi then struck the trailer of a 2009 Chevy Suburban driven by Jeffery W. Mehl, 52, of Hutchinson.

After impact, the semi continued north, jackknifed on the west shoulder, and struck a 2022 Ram truck driven by Casey D. Gamble, 38, of Hutchinson.

EMS transported Dennis and Messick to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where Dennis was pronounced dead. A passenger in the Mitsubishi 13-year-old Teagan Lomax of South Hutchinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monroe, Mehl, Gamble, and five other passengers in the Chevy were not injured in the accident. The occupants of the Mitsubishi were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.