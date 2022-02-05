Florist are seeing shortages in the flower industry in time for Valentine’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Porterfield’s Flowers owner, David Porterfield has been selling flowers since 1965, so he knows the preparation for Valentine’s Day starts early.

“We started probably a month ago getting ready by choosing the containers and designing the specials and getting everything ready like the things that we would need so we know what to buy in fresh products,” Porterfield said.

But as he started ordering supplies, Porterfield says he started finding issues.

“There are some things that we are finding that are difficult to get like the fresh flowers are not as available or are in shorter supply than they normally have been. Some of the mechanical parts of the arrangement like what goes underneath the flowers to hold them together, those types of things have been in short supply and a little more difficult,” he said.

While shortages can mean price increases Porterfield says they are trying to prevent customers from paying more.

“We absorb most of the price increases ourselves, we try not to escalate the prices too much, they have to go up a little bit maybe 10% something like that at the most,” he said.

One shortage he has escaped, staff! Porterfield says he has drivers lined up to steer nearly 500 arrangements to lucky recipients.

“We will have seven trucks ready to go at seven in the morning and on the weekend we will also be delivering Saturday and Sunday delivery,” Porterfield said.

Even with shortages, Porterfield says he’s confident he’ll have plenty of options for those late-blooming gift-givers!

“That is something we have learned over the years is you can’t depend on men to order flowers a week ahead, it just doesn’t happen as much.”

Porterfield says they are working especially hard to not turn any orders away, their shop at Huntoon and Oakley will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. the Sunday before Valentine’s Day.

