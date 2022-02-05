Emporia man crashes on Turnpike after choking on drink, blacking out

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man recovered in a Wichita hospital on Friday after he choked on his drink, blacked out, and wrecked his truck.

KVOE reports an Emporia man was taken to a Wichita hospital on Friday afternoon, Feb.4, after a crash on the Kansas Turnpike.

Kansas Highway Patrol said Martin Ringgold, 57, of Emporia, was driving a box truck northbound when about five miles southwest of the Cassoday exit and 40 miles southwest of Emporia just before 3 p.m. when he crashed.

Ringgold told troopers he had been drinking water, then started choking on the water and blacked out.

Troopers said the truck left the highway before it came back onto the road, hit the barrier wall and rolled onto its aside.

Ringgold was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for minor injuries. KHP indicates he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

