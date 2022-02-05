Big-rig fire halts traffic along I-70 west of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A big-rig fire slowed traffic along I-70 west of Lawrence on Friday morning.

Douglas Co. Fire District 1 says the accident happened around 6 a.m in the westbound lanes of I-70, west of Lawrence. They said the semi caught fire.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority said two of the three lanes in the area were closed as crews worked, one reopened a few hours later.

Crews were at the scene until after noon when the equipment arrived to pull the cargo and clear the remainder of the trailer.

