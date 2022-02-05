Advertisement

Big-rig fire halts traffic along I-70 west of Lawrence

Live at Five
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A big-rig fire slowed traffic along I-70 west of Lawrence on Friday morning.

Douglas Co. Fire District 1 says the accident happened around 6 a.m in the westbound lanes of I-70, west of Lawrence. They said the semi caught fire.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority said two of the three lanes in the area were closed as crews worked, one reopened a few hours later.

Crews were at the scene until after noon when the equipment arrived to pull the cargo and clear the remainder of the trailer.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zeus (top left), Ranger (top center), Bleu (top right), Drako (bottom left)
Mysterious dog deaths leave a Kansas community terrified
University of Kansas (KU)
KU student found dead in dorm
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for two suspects after an armed home invasion...
Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for two suspects after armed home invasion in the presence of children
Topeka Public Schools approves mental health day for students, staff
Topeka USD 501 canceled class Thursday but notified parents at 3 in the morning.
USD 501 explains 3 a.m. phone call to parents.

Latest News

Central Topeka house fire
TFD contains Central Topeka house fire
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
16th and Western
TFD contains Central Topeka house fire
Semi fire
Big-rig fire halts traffic along I-70 west of Lawrence
Corporate income tax bill Kansas
Kansas plan to lure big project snags on corporate tax cuts