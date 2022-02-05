American Red Cross declared a national blood crisis in December, affecting those who need blood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The American Red Cross declared its first-ever national blood crisis last month and the winter weather only added to it.

The American Red Cross says its never before experienced blood supplies running this low, while also battling staffing challenges.

“People probably heard the words blood shortage or blood emergency. This is new territory for us that’s how bad this shortage is,” said Matt Trotter, American Red Cross representative emphasized. “We had a 10% decline and overall donors since the pandemic started and that is really making things hard if we could get those donors back it would look a lot better for us.”

Matt Trotter with the American Red Cross says both donors and staff have been sick and illness and weather have forced blood drives to cancel.

“There have been times when we’ve had a one-day supply of blood on the shelf or less. We like to have three days if not five days of blood on the shelf for hospitals to have access to and so we have heard times that hospitals had to change procedures that they wanted to do,” Trotter explained. “They’ve had to have patients wait on certain procedures because the blood is not available.”

Trotter says its difficult for those in need of blood, including sickle cell patients, “sickle cell patients need frequent blood transfusions at times for their treatment. Some patients may receive up to 100 units of blood in a year.”

“We definitely need blood from any donor who is willing to give it right now that’s just the situation that we’re in, but when it comes to sickle cell patients we really need more donors who are black to come out and give blood that is a better match for people suffering from sickle cell disease,” said Trotter.

Even if you’re not a match for sickle cell patients, the Red Cross says you can still help, “if it turns out that their blood type is needed for other patients in trauma cases or difficult childbirth cancer treatments it will go to that,” he said.

Trotter says people who’ve had covid can donate 14 days after symptoms resolve your donation can help save many lives, “what we’re doing is trying to encourage people to come back to donate, make appointments to donate, because the demand is not going away.”

13 NEWS is partnering with American Red Cross on a blood drive for sickle cell patients.

The blood drive is from 1 PM to 6 PM, Friday, February 11th, at Hillcrest Community Center.

