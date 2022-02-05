Advertisement

Accident on I-70 slowed turnpike traffic

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A big rig caught fire Friday morning, which slowed traffic on the turnpike.

Douglas Co. Fire District 1 posted the incident happened around 6 a.m., in the westbound lanes, west of Lawrence. Where reports say a semi caught fire.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority said two of the area’s three lanes were closed initially while crews worked, one of them re-opened a few hours later.

Fire crews remained on scene until afternoon when equipment arrived to pull out cargo and clear up what remained of the trailers.

