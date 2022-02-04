Wildcats hire Thad Ward as new Wide Receivers Coach

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State announced the hiring of Thad Ward as the Wildcats new Wide Receivers coach. Ward had spent the past three seasons at Temple where he was the Owls wide receivers and passing game coordinator.

Ward is an experienced voice in collegiate athletics, having coached for 20-years at several different destinations.

“I’m extremely excited about joining the Wildcat family and this great staff that Coach Klieman has put together,” Ward said. “I’ve always respected the way his teams play and the culture that they have displayed on the football field. We’re just so happy and elated to be a part of it. I’m looking forward to meeting all the players, and my family and I can’t wait to get integrated into the community.”

Newly hired Kansas State wide receivers coach Thad Ward on the sideline with his former team, the Temple Owls. (K-State Athletics)

“We are excited to welcome Thad and his family to K-State,” Chris Klieman, K-State head football coach, said. “He stood out in the interview process as someone who not only brings a lot of experience and familiarity with our program, but also one that possesses the energy and recruiting prowess that we were looking for. Our team, our offense and our wide receivers will all greatly benefit from his leadership and coaching style.”

Ward is a native of Tallahassee, Florida. He played three seasons at UCF from 1999 to 2001. Before playing for the Knights, he was at Coffeyville Community Colelge where he briefly crossed paths with current K-State running backs coach Brian Anderson. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at UCF in 2001.

COACHING CAREER TIMELINE

2002, Florida A&M (graduate assistant coach)

2003-04, Tallahassee Rickards HS (wide receivers/defensive backs/interim head coach [2004])

2005-10, Western Illinois (running backs)

2011, Gardner-Webb (wide receivers/passing game coordinator)

2012, Western Michigan (wide receivers)

2013-15, Northern Illinois (wide receivers)

2016-18, Illinois (running backs)

2019-21, Temple (passing game coordinator/wide receivers)

2022, Kansas State (wide receivers)

