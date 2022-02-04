USD 501 Board acknowledges frustration of 3 a.m. school closure call

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 501 district is aware of the inconvenience of calling parents at 3 a.m. to notify of school closures but they said they want to inform parents as soon as possible.

The USD 501 school district posted on their social media accounts school was closed Thursday at 2:50 in the morning. Parents were notified a few minutes later -- by phone call.

School Board President Lalo Munoz said, “Most of us got that phone call and it is unfortunate but keep in mind, the students safety.”

Several parents commented on the Facebook post the middle-of-the-night call was upsetting and questioned why the district didn’t make the decision earlier with the cold forecast.

The district’s community policy posted online shows school delays will be communicated by an automated call, text or email. Parents may opt out of any part of it by notifying their child’s school.

Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said, “Now this is the second time we’ve done this. We made one other phone call but if it’s an odd hour. If it’s during the day then everyone’s still up and they see it on the news and so our concern is making sure that people get that.”

Dr. Anderson said if they can open they will - especially for the kids relying on a safe place and food from their schools, but it’s reliant upon the weather.

“If you have any freezing temperatures and any kind of precipitation - rain, snow flurries, light snow - then it creates some hazardous, slick conditions which would then prevent us from going,” she said. “That’s the risk when we say, ‘we’re going to stay open’ and then something changes.”

Munoz supports the decision for the betterment of education.

“They’re in our care and they deserve our every effort to make sure that we do what’s the best for them.”

Anderson said next year they will emphasize the opt-out option for calls, texts and emails, in their policy.

Also during the virtual meeting Thursday night, the board okayed moving forward with February 21st (President’s Day) as a district-wide mental health day off.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.