Advertisement

Upward trend of positive COVID cases subsides as hospitalizations remain high

Stormont Vail Hospital Staff
Stormont Vail Hospital Staff(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local health departments are reporting the upward trend of positive COVID cases is finally subsiding, however, hospitalizations remain high.

Stormont Vail Health says after three consecutive weeks of an increasing trend of COVID-19 cases in Shawnee, Riley and Lyon counties, each health department reported during the week of Jan. 31 that the trend is slowing.

As of Friday, Feb. 4, Stormont said it had 74 COVID-positive inpatients, 87% of which were unvaccinated. There were 75 positive patients in the outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program.

Even with new cases declining, the health network said the overall number of new and active cases remains high. It said hospitalizations and death slag behind the new case volumes.

As of Friday, no deaths were reported as a result of the virus. There were 17 COVID discharges.

Stormont Vail said 31.6% of people tested for the virus in the past seven days were positive. There were 176 team members and 8 providers out on contact leave.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zeus (top left), Ranger (top center), Bleu (top right), Drako (bottom left)
Mysterious dog deaths leave a Kansas community terrified
University of Kansas (KU)
KU student found dead in dorm
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for two suspects after an armed home invasion...
Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for two suspects after armed home invasion in the presence of children
Topeka Public Schools approves mental health day for students, staff
Veteran nonprofit organization founder Lon Hodge is gifted with a new van with the help of an...
VAN FOUND: One item left untouched in stolen veteran non-profit van

Latest News

FILE
Douglas Co. Commissioners to hear case for less restrictive mask requirements
Aging and the Brain
Key habits to head off aging's impact on your brain
3D render of a brain.
Key habits can help you head off brain aging
FILE - iHealth Labs Inc., at-home COVID-19 test
Bill to stop importing at-home COVID tests made in China blocked in Senate