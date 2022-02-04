Upward trend of positive COVID cases subsides as hospitalizations remain high

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local health departments are reporting the upward trend of positive COVID cases is finally subsiding, however, hospitalizations remain high.

Stormont Vail Health says after three consecutive weeks of an increasing trend of COVID-19 cases in Shawnee, Riley and Lyon counties, each health department reported during the week of Jan. 31 that the trend is slowing.

As of Friday, Feb. 4, Stormont said it had 74 COVID-positive inpatients, 87% of which were unvaccinated. There were 75 positive patients in the outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program.

Even with new cases declining, the health network said the overall number of new and active cases remains high. It said hospitalizations and death slag behind the new case volumes.

As of Friday, no deaths were reported as a result of the virus. There were 17 COVID discharges.

Stormont Vail said 31.6% of people tested for the virus in the past seven days were positive. There were 176 team members and 8 providers out on contact leave.

