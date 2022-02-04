Updated CDC map shows Kansas Influenza levels low
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Influenza levels are low in the state of Kansas.
The latest CDC map shows Nebraska also low, while Colorado has minimal flu activity. However, Missouri and Oklahoma are both in the high category.
Kansas does not require health care providers to report influenza cases, because it is measured through activity reported by participating health centers.
