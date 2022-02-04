Trial set for suspect in 2019 slaying of Washburn football player
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The date is set for a man to face trial for the killing of a Washburn football player.
The jury trial for Francisco Mendez will begin March 14. Mendez is charged with 1st-degree murder, attempted murder, and multiple counts of aggravated robbery after a shooting in May 2019.
Then Washburn football players Dwane Simmons and Corey Ballentine were shot in the incident. Simmons died from his injuries.
