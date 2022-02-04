Advertisement

Topeka Public Schools approves mental health day for students, staff

(wibw)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 501 students will have an extra day added to an already-long weekend, and all district staff will get to join them.

The Topeka Public Schools Board of Education heard a proposal at their Thursday meeting from Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson. She suggested using Monday, Feb. 21 - President’s Day - as a district-wide mental health day. The board did not object.

She said the difference from in-service or snow days is that all employees would be able to take the day off. On in-service days, teachers would still report, while, on snow days, 12-month employees still work.

“(The idea is) to give all staff - custodians, cafeteria workers, everyone - an opportunity to take a step away and have that holiday as a break that’s not currently in the calendar,” she said.

Board member Keith Tatum did not oppose the idea, but wanted to ensure the district had enough instructional hours built in to the calendar to accommodate the additional day, especially coming off two snow days.

Anderson said the two snow days this week are the only such days the district has used this year. They typically build about six snow days into the calendar.

Other board members also expressed support for the idea.

“All of our staff very much deserve a mental health break. I think it’s a great idea,” Melanie Stuart-Campbell said.

Board member Sue Bolley also spoke in support of the idea, and suggested additional mental health days be considered.

“I think our students, our staff, everyone has been under a great deal of stress,” she said.

The Feb. 21 day off will add to what’s already a long weekend. USD 501 is off the prior Thursday and Friday for parent/teacher conferences. Dr. Anderson said she also looked at Feb. 21 since it is a federal holiday, which could minimize impact on families, as some parents may already be off work.

Dr. Anderson said a communication will be sent to staff and families, informing them of the mental health day. She also said she would follow-up on a board member’s suggestion to include information on options for families who may need child care resources that day, such as the Boys and Girls Clubs.

