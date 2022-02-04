Topeka doctor sees increase in women in the medical field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A University of Kansas- St. Francis Campus oncologist has been with the team for three years but has been in the medical field much longer watching the times change.

Dr. Shalina Gupta-Burt has been a doctor for many years at many places.

”I am a very lucky person, so what I get to do on a daily basis is I get to meet with patients who are dealing with one of the most difficult parts in their life with is dealing with, cancer,” said Gupta-Burt.

She has watched the number of women in the medical field grow.

“When I was in medical school I think 20% of the class were women and now I think it is 50-55%, maybe in some schools, 60% are women. Our lifestyles are changing and computers have made a huge difference and cell phones have made a huge difference communication and ability have made a huge difference. I think the demand can be adjusted as time goes on,” she said.

Throughout the years, the growth in numbers wasn’t the only change she experienced.

“Medicine is always improving and what you can do for people today, I could not do 30 years ago and I’ve seen the growth, I’ve seen the changes that adaptability of all the new methods on how to treat patients.”

She says she thinks the expectations for women and men are different, but they can bring opportunity.

“The relationship between a patient and a doctor is extremely important because it’s a very intimate relationship. I do think there are times where all of us may prefer one gender over the other and that should not be looked upon in a negative way because you have to have that comfort zone, that ability to have that relationship,” she explained.

She says her goal was just to always challenge herself and create meaningful work, which is exactly what she is doing now.

