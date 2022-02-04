Advertisement

Police: 2 dead in Derby murder-suicide

Two people are dead following a shooting in Derby. Police said a man shot a woman at an...
Two people are dead following a shooting in Derby. Police said a man shot a woman at an apartment complex on Meadowlark and then shot himself in the golf course nearby.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby police are investigating a shooting that has left two people dead.

Derby Police Chief Robert Lee said officers were dispatched to the report of a shooting at an apartment complex 1300 block of North Meadowlark around 4 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a woman in critical condition. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Lee said the suspect shot himself as he was fleeing from officers on the golf course.

Police are now processing two scenes and consider this to be a case of domestic violence. Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call Derby Police at 316-788-1557 or 911.

