Plane crashes into trees during emergency landing at Johnson County airport

A plane crashes during an emergency landing at the Johnson Co. airport on Feb. 4, 2022.
A plane crashes during an emergency landing at the Johnson Co. airport on Feb. 4, 2022.(Johnson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Shain Bergan, Nick Sloan and Nathan Vickers
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An airplane crashed into some trees while making an emergency landing late Friday morning at Johnson County Executive Airport. The plane’s pilot and co-pilot are not injured, authorities said.

The plane took off from the airport bound for Colorado shortly before noon and had some problems in the air, causing it to attempt an emergency landing at 11:57 a.m., according to emergency crews.

While making an emergency landing, the plane ended up about a half-mile south of the runway and into some trees, losing both wings in the process. The pilot and co-pilot, who are O.K., were the only people on board.

After crash-landing into the trees, the pilot and co-pilot were then unable to get out of the plane. They eventually made it out on their own.

The airport is in Olathe, but the plane technically crashed in Overland Park city limits.

Flight records indicate the airport had just one departure between 10:30 a.m. and noon, a Piper Cherokee Arrow single-engine craft that was in the air for one minute shortly before noon. That plane is registered to Two Wings And A Prayer LLC out of Aurora, CO.

Police and emergency crews held down the scene Friday afternoon, waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration to get on-scene and conduct an official investigation.

