USD 501 explains 3 a.m. phone call to parents.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka USD 501 canceled class Thursday. But its 3 a.m. notification to parents about it raised a few eyebrows.

The district posted its decision to social media post at 2:50 a.m. Parents say they received automated phone calls a short time later.

Several parents commented on the Facebook post that the middle-of-the-night call was upsetting, and questioned why the district didn’t make the decision earlier, or only use text notification.

“Now that we’re all awake from our phones ringing at 3AM!!! Couldn’t have called it earlier?!?” one person wrote.

District spokesperson Dr. Aarion Gray told 13 NEWS the decision was sparked by overnight precipitation deteriorating road conditions. They also wanted to inform parents as soon as possible.

“This school closure message is shared as soon as possible as many families depend on the call due to missing the emails at early hours and needing to rearrange their schedule and childcare,” Gray said. “Emails, text messages and automated calls are outlined in our communication document that has been on our web page and has been shared all year.”

Some parents comments they appreciated the phone call, even if it did wake them up.

“It’s a typical time to be asleep but keep in mind there are other parents,” one person wrote. “Relax people it is one call!”

The district’s communication policy is posted online. Gray says parents may opt out of any part of it - such as the phone calls - by notifying their child’s school.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.