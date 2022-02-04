Advertisement

Man heading to trial for 2021 Coachlight murder

Jon Ewing was arrested and booked into jail in connection with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday...
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man will face trial for a murder committed last spring.

Jon Ewing is charged in the death of Deborah Stephens in the Coachlight South mobile home park in April 2021. The Shawnee Co. District Court Friday found probable cause to hold him over for trial.

Court documents indicate that part of the altercation, and Ewing himself, were caught on camera, and that he had previously told another person that he was going to kill Stephens.

Ewing is charged with 1st-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, burglary, criminal threat and interference with law enforcement. He will be arraigned March 4th.

Kagay has confirmed that Ewing remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

