KU student found dead in dorm

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A student was found dead in his dorm Thursday evening at the University of Kansas.

KU Public Safety says officers responded to a welfare check just after 5 p.m. at Gertrude Sellards Pearson Residence Hall. The officers arrived to find a male student deceased in his room.

The death is under investigation, but KU Public Safety says no foul play is suspected. The name of the student is not being released out of respect for his family.

The university encourages any student who may need counseling or services to reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services by calling 785-864-2277 or using MySSP (https://caps.ku.edu/my-ssp).

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.