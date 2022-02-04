Advertisement

Key habits can help you head off brain aging

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just as our bodies slow as we age, our minds change, too.

Researchers have long worked to unlock the secrets of our aging brains. They believe the answers to our forgetfulness and confusion lie in tangles of neurofibers and buildups of certain plaques. Eventually, it could lead to development of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

“(It’s) gumming up, kind of the mother board of the computer, if you’re thinking of your brain as a computer,” Stormont Vail’s Dr. Scott Teeter explains.

Teeter has been involved in studies to see if the tangles and proteins gumming up the brain can be reversed.

“Like most things, we get one piece of information and it just tells us that it’s way more complicated than we thought,” Dr. Teeter said. “We can tag amyloid and remove it from the brain, but that doesn’t completely reverse the problem.”

But Dr. Teeter said we can do four key things to attack it from the front end, and slow the process. First - get enough sleep!

“We think it’s when the waste products are kind of cleaned out of the brain,” he said. “Taking out the trash and getting the pantry stocked with fuel occurs when we’re asleep.”

Second is exercise. At least 30 minutes of aerobic exercise has been shown to boost brain function.

“When we exercise and our tissues use oxygen and fuel, the circulation is stimulated and we build new blood vessels into areas and we keep the old ones open,” Dr. Teeter said.

Next on the list are other habits to foster good circulation, including a heart healthy diet; no smoking; and controlling blood pressure, blood sugars, and cholesterol.

“It’s helpful to do all the things that healthy metabolics do to all of our tissues to prevent premature aging and deterioration,” Dr. Teeter said.

Finally, social interactions and activities to stimulate the mind.

“That’s something the pandemic period has (shown us),” Dr. Teeter said. “A lot of our - particularly our older - folks have been isolated to try to protect them from the virus, and that’s been counter-productive in their mental status.”

Dr. Teeter said the type of activities also may make a difference. He said playing word games may have little impact, while more challenging activities - such as learning a new language or musical instrument - could provide greater benefit.

Dr. Teeter said, unfortunately, we can’t stop time, but we can make the best of the time we have.

“The point is we want to be as functionally competent for as many years as we can,” he said. “Kind of like increase our health span, rather than increase our life span.”

Cotton O’Neil Clinical Research offers free memory screenings for people over age 50 to spot early signs of dementia. They’re also involved in clinical trials related to potential treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. You can learn more about both to those by calling 785-368-0744, or by visiting their web site.

