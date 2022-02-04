Advertisement

Kansas Supreme Court upholds conviction in triple killing

Anthony Roberts, Jr. listens as attorneys make closing arguments during his trial June 24,...
Anthony Roberts, Jr. listens as attorneys make closing arguments during his trial June 24, 2019. Roberts is charged with killing three people in an October 2017 shooting in Lawrence, Kan. (Steve Fry / WIBW-TV)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld a Topeka man’s conviction in the shooting deaths of three people in Lawrence n 2017.

Anthony L. Roberts Jr., was convicted on June 25, 2019 in the deaths, which occurred after a fight between two groups of people from Topeka erupted into gunfire, with more than 20 shots fired.

The jury found Roberts guilty of one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

The court on Friday rejected Roberts’ argument that the Douglas County District Court judge should have instructed the jury that they could consider convicting him of voluntary manslaughter. The court also ruled the evidence was sufficient to uphold Roberts’ convictions.

Colwin L. Henderson III, 20, of Topeka; Leah E. Brown, 22, of Shawnee; and Tre’Mel D. Dean-Rayton, 24, of Topeka, were killed. Tahzay Rayton, of Topeka, survived after being shot twice.

