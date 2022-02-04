Advertisement

How much did snow help Kan. wheat crop? Farmers give insight

Farm field in Harvey County, Kansas
Farm field in Harvey County, Kansas(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest snowstorm should be a sigh of relief for many Kansas farmers, bringing much-needed moisture to help set up a potentially strong wheat crop. But Harvey County farmer Steve McCloud said the wind and other factors from the storm caused some issues.

While McCloud said, “any moisture is good moisture,” he said strong wind also blew with the storm.

“So, instead of staying on the fields [snow] blew into drifts and filled the ditches and so on and so forth,” he said. “So, in reality, there isn’t just a whole lot that stayed on the fields.”

On the Harvey County property where McCloud farms, much of the wheat crop on the east side of the field is covered with snow with the west side being much drier.

“However, there will be some moisture and it’s very welcome,” McCloud said.

Near Sylvan Grove in Lincoln County, farmer Ben Kratyk said Mother Nature wasn’t as kind to them when it came to snow totals with the recent storm.

“We really could’ve used the moisture. It’s been since probably mid-September since we got substantial moisture,” he said. “The wheat is starting to suffer. We’ll make it for a little while longer, but we really do need some sort of moisture.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zeus (top left), Ranger (top center), Bleu (top right), Drako (bottom left)
Mysterious dog deaths leave a Kansas community terrified
University of Kansas (KU)
KU student found dead in dorm
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for two suspects after an armed home invasion...
Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for two suspects after armed home invasion in the presence of children
Topeka Public Schools approves mental health day for students, staff
Veteran nonprofit organization founder Lon Hodge is gifted with a new van with the help of an...
VAN FOUND: One item left untouched in stolen veteran non-profit van

Latest News

Stormont Vail Hospital Staff
Upward trend of positive COVID cases subsides as hospitalizations remain high
Jacqie Spradling in the Kansas Supreme Court lobby on Feb. 4, 2022.
Former Assistant DA makes case against disbarment to KS Supreme Court
A plane crashes during an emergency landing at the Johnson Co. airport on Feb. 4, 2022.
Plane crashes into trees during emergency landing at Johnson County airport
Sue the T-Rex on display at the Great Overland Station
Dino Days officially kicks off in Topeka
Dino Days opens Sue the T. Rex Experience exhibit at Great Overland Station