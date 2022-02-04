Friday forecast: Back above freezing this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Once we get past morning wind chills below zero, temperatures finally warm above freezing this afternoon although wind chills will remain in the 20s. Still an improvement from the past couple days.

The warming trend continues throughout the weekend and into next week with dry conditions. There is uncertainty on Days 7 and 8 (and even 9 and 10 looking at the extended outlook) where one model indicates colder temperatures and even some light snow Thursday night while the other model keeps the area dry and temperatures staying seasonal. The 8 day leans more toward the warmer model but don’t be surprised if Thursday and Friday begin to change to colder temperatures and even a possibility of precipitation late in the week.

Until then temperatures will be dependent on snowpack. Those with more snow (along and south of I-70) will be slightly cooler compared to areas with less snow. Frontal boundaries pushing through shifting winds especially this weekend into early next week will also factor into temperatures but the basic trend of warming is expected today through Sunday with Tuesday and Wednesday being the warmest days of the next 8.

Normal High: 43/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the 30s (low 30s near I-35 with upper 30s in north-central KS). Winds SW/NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid teens. Winds light and variable but still could have wind chills getting down in the single digits even with a 5 mph wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the 40s (around 40 near I-35, around 50° in north-central KS). Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Not as cold Saturday night with low-mid 20s which is why even with a cold front and a northerly wind by Sunday afternoon, highs will be warmer than Saturday. The winds will be lighter than Saturday although there may be more cloud cover Sunday. Bottom line Sunday will end up being the nicer of the 2 days this weekend.

Highs remain in the 40s on Monday before warming into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. While the 8 day shows low 50s, if we melt enough snow over the weekend mid-upper 50s can’t be ruled out.

Taking Action:

Use caution on the roads, slick conditions are still possible especially in parking lots, side streets, lesser traveled roads. This is especially true as temperatures get back above freezing this afternoon where any snow melt will refreeze tonight.

Bitterly cold this morning, limit outdoor exposure. While Saturday morning will be cold as well, wind chills will likely stay in the single digits above zero instead of below zero like the last couple mornings.



