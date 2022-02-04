Advertisement

Freedom Fest JC announces entertainment for Independence Day weekend celebration

Freedom Fest JC bringing Independence Day weekend celebration at Heritage Park
By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City will have a new festival on Independence Day weekend this year.

Organizers of Freedom Fest JC have partnered with Junction City Main Street to bring an Independence Day celebration back to Junction City, following Sundown Salute’s move to Milford Lake.

Entertainment for the weekend includes concerts by tribute bands covering different decades and genres of music.

Vendors, food trucks and WEEE entertainment, formerly Ottaway Amusements will provide carnival rides for the 5-day festival.

“To bring something to downtown Junction City, and as well as just making sure there’s something for the families in Junction City to be able to come to that may not be able to travel out of town.” Freedom Fest JC Events and Marketing coordinator, Travis Godfrey says.

Freedom Fest JC will be held from June 30th through July 4th at Heritage Park in Junction City.

Tentative music performance schedule:

Friday, July 1st

· Disco Dick & Mirrorballs

· Paramount

Saturday, July 2nd

· ZZ-KC a ZZ Top Tribute Band

· Rock Gods

· Fireworks

Sunday, July 3rd

· Combined worship celebration in Heritage Park

· Brandon Estelle

· Rhett Walker

Monday, July 3rd – Plans are still being finalized. More information to come

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zeus (top left), Ranger (top center), Bleu (top right), Drako (bottom left)
Mysterious dog deaths leave a Kansas community terrified
University of Kansas (KU)
KU student found dead in dorm
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for two suspects after an armed home invasion...
Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for two suspects after armed home invasion in the presence of children
Topeka Public Schools approves mental health day for students, staff
Veteran nonprofit organization founder Lon Hodge is gifted with a new van with the help of an...
VAN FOUND: One item left untouched in stolen veteran non-profit van

Latest News

Live at Five
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
COMPETES Act passes U.S. House despite outcry from Kansas Republicans
FILE
Douglas Co. Commissioners to hear case for less restrictive mask requirements
Francisco Mendez (Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)
Trial set for suspect in 2019 slaying of Washburn football player