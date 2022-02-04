Freedom Fest JC announces entertainment for Independence Day weekend celebration

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City will have a new festival on Independence Day weekend this year.

Organizers of Freedom Fest JC have partnered with Junction City Main Street to bring an Independence Day celebration back to Junction City, following Sundown Salute’s move to Milford Lake.

Entertainment for the weekend includes concerts by tribute bands covering different decades and genres of music.

Vendors, food trucks and WEEE entertainment, formerly Ottaway Amusements will provide carnival rides for the 5-day festival.

“To bring something to downtown Junction City, and as well as just making sure there’s something for the families in Junction City to be able to come to that may not be able to travel out of town.” Freedom Fest JC Events and Marketing coordinator, Travis Godfrey says.

Freedom Fest JC will be held from June 30th through July 4th at Heritage Park in Junction City.

Tentative music performance schedule:

Friday, July 1st

· Disco Dick & Mirrorballs

· Paramount

Saturday, July 2nd

· ZZ-KC a ZZ Top Tribute Band

· Rock Gods

· Fireworks

Sunday, July 3rd

· Combined worship celebration in Heritage Park

· Brandon Estelle

· Rhett Walker

Monday, July 3rd – Plans are still being finalized. More information to come

