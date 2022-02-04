Former Assistant DA makes case against disbarment to KS Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Shawnee Co. Assistant District Attorney Jacqie Spradling’s attorney told the Kansas Supreme Court Friday morning that Spradling did not act with malice or intent when she told a jury there was an active protection from abuse order against a double-murder defendant.

Spradling’s attorney, LJ Leatherman of Palmer Law Group, represented her in a 90-minute hearing. Leatherman told the justices that Spradling made what he called an earnest mistake, and had acted in good faith because she actually thought Dana Chandler’s ex-husband Mike Sisco had a protection order against her. Leatherman said Spradling did not intentionally mislead the jury and her confidence got in the way of properly checking that the abuse order existed.

The Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys filed the motion for disbarment and permanent suspension of Spradling’s law license over her protection order statements in the Chandler trial. The board also said Spradling had misconduct in the Jackson County rape trial of Jacob Ewing.

Deputy Disciplinary administrator Matthew Vogelsberg, asked the court to disbar Spradling for misconduct in the two cases.

Vogelsberg said attorneys being investigated for misconduct must be subjected to a deposition. Vogelsburg said Spradling was deposed in January 2016. During the deposition, Spradling stated she thought there was an abuse order. In December 2020, retired Topeka Police Sgt. Richard Volle testified he didn’t “specifically” recall who told him Spradling’s ex-husband had the order.

Vogelsberg said Spradling made her deposition willingly under the Kansas Supreme Court.

Leatherman said Spradling was told to make her sworn statement without notice and access to records, only relying on her memory and confidence of the case. Leatherman said Spradling believed if she did not agree to do so at that time, she would be “failing to comply” with the investigation.

The justices did not direct any questions directly to Spradling, who was in the courtroom.

The Court is taking the matter under advisement.

Dana Chandler was convicted in 2012 of killing Sisco and his current fiancé Karen Harkness in July 2002 in their home. The Kansas Supreme Court overturned the convictions in 2018 and ordered a new trial, citing prosecutorial misconduct based on Spradling’s protection from abuse comments. Her new trial currently is slated to being Aug. 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.